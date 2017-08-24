A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker, who was accused in the murder of a Muslim convert, was found dead on Thursday morning in Kerala’s Malappuram district, Mathrubhumi reported. Vipin was accused in the murder of one Faisal, who was killed in November 2016 after he converted to Islam.

Vipin, who was out on bail, was attacked near his house at Pulinchode at 7 am on Thursday, according to The NewsMinute. Local residents called the police, who then took the 30-year-old to a hospital. Vipin’s body was sent to the Tirur District Hospital for an autopsy after he succumbed to his injuries.

Faisal was found dead in a drain in Kodhini on November 19, 2016. Vipin and eight others were arrested days after the murder. Faisal’s brother-in-law Vinosh, who is an RSS member, is also one of the accused in the case.