The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it will introduce Rs 200 notes to “facilitate ease of transactions” from Friday.

The new denomination banknotes will be issued in the new Mahatma Gandhi series from select RBI offices and some banks. It will bear the signature of RBI Governor Urjit Patel and have the motif of the Sanchi Stupa. The bright yellow bill will have other designs, including geometric patterns that align with the overall colour scheme, as well as features for the visually impaired, the central bank said.

The Centre on Wednesday had confirmed that the RBI was printing the new currency, and there was speculation that it will be available from end August or early September.