A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court upholds right to privacy as a fundamental right, calls it ‘intrinsic to personal liberty’: Opposition leaders welcomed the nine-judge Constitution bench’s unanimous decision. Panic in Chandigarh, Panchkula as Dera chief Ram Rahim’s supporters gather ahead of rape case ruling: Hundreds of additional paramilitary forces have been deployed in both cities, and prohibitory orders have been imposed across Haryana. In Gorakhpur deaths case, Adityanath orders action against senior hospital staff, oxygen supplier: A four-member committee had recommended action against the doctors at BRD Medical College and Hospital. RBI to issue new Rs 200 notes tomorrow to ‘facilitate ease of transactions’: The bright yellow bills in the new Mahatma Gandhi series will have the motif of the Sanchi Stupa along with features for the visually impaired. Cabinet approves proposal to set up panel to divide Other Backward Classes into smaller categories: The committee is meant to ensure fair and just distribution of reservations in government jobs and educational institutes. Highway liquor ban does not apply to outlets within city limits, clarifies Supreme Court: This explanation is likely to clear nearly all pending litigation in high courts on the matter. No Durga idol immersions on October 1 to avoid clashes with Muharram processions, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister said the puja tradition must be halted at 6 pm on September 30 and can resume on October 2. At least 20 killed as Typhoon Hato ravages Hong Kong and Macau: Businesses, government offices, schools and the Hong Kong stock market remained closed, and people were forced to wade through waterlogged streets. Kerala RSS worker, accused of murdering a Muslim convert, found dead in Malappuram: The police took him to a hospital after he was attacked near his house in Pulinchode. At least 10 killed, dozens missing after passenger boat sinks in Brazil’s Xingu river: The vessel was being used to illegally ferry passengers through the waterway from Santsarem to Vitoria do Xingu.