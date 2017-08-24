The big news: SC says right to privacy is ‘intrinsic to personal liberty’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Panic gripped Chandigarh as Ram Rahim’s supporters swarmed the city, and Adityanath ordered action against doctors in the Gorakhpur case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court upholds right to privacy as a fundamental right, calls it ‘intrinsic to personal liberty’: Opposition leaders welcomed the nine-judge Constitution bench’s unanimous decision.
- Panic in Chandigarh, Panchkula as Dera chief Ram Rahim’s supporters gather ahead of rape case ruling: Hundreds of additional paramilitary forces have been deployed in both cities, and prohibitory orders have been imposed across Haryana.
- In Gorakhpur deaths case, Adityanath orders action against senior hospital staff, oxygen supplier: A four-member committee had recommended action against the doctors at BRD Medical College and Hospital.
- RBI to issue new Rs 200 notes tomorrow to ‘facilitate ease of transactions’: The bright yellow bills in the new Mahatma Gandhi series will have the motif of the Sanchi Stupa along with features for the visually impaired.
- Cabinet approves proposal to set up panel to divide Other Backward Classes into smaller categories: The committee is meant to ensure fair and just distribution of reservations in government jobs and educational institutes.
- Highway liquor ban does not apply to outlets within city limits, clarifies Supreme Court: This explanation is likely to clear nearly all pending litigation in high courts on the matter.
- No Durga idol immersions on October 1 to avoid clashes with Muharram processions, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister said the puja tradition must be halted at 6 pm on September 30 and can resume on October 2.
- At least 20 killed as Typhoon Hato ravages Hong Kong and Macau: Businesses, government offices, schools and the Hong Kong stock market remained closed, and people were forced to wade through waterlogged streets.
- Kerala RSS worker, accused of murdering a Muslim convert, found dead in Malappuram: The police took him to a hospital after he was attacked near his house in Pulinchode.
- At least 10 killed, dozens missing after passenger boat sinks in Brazil’s Xingu river: The vessel was being used to illegally ferry passengers through the waterway from Santsarem to Vitoria do Xingu.