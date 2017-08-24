The Bhagalpur chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday issued arrest warrants against three people in connection with the alleged Rs 750-crore fund transfer scam in Bihar, the Hindustan Times reported.

The accused named in the case are Amit and Priya Kumar, who are the son and daughter-in-law of Manorama Devi, the deceased founder secretary of the NGO Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti. Bhagalpur public grievances redressal officer Rajeev Ranjan Singh was also named accused in the case. The chief judicial magistrate has also issued lookout notices against Amit and Priya Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resign over his administration’s handling of the case. The party also wants a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matter, The Hindu reported.

On Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav had said the Bihar chief minister was trying to cover up the alleged scam with the “help of his hand-picked officials in the Special Investigation Team”.

Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti scam

The alleged swindling began in 2006. Preliminary investigation had found that money meant to acquire land under the Mukhya Mantri Nagar Vikas Yojna was transferred under different names to the accounts of Bhagalpur-based cooperative society Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited. The money was transferred to the Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank, where the government, too, had accounts. The process continued till the death of Srijan Founder-Secretary Manorama Devi in February.

The police had said that the organisation used to organise training and employment programmes for women in different blocks in Bhagalpur. It also ran a cooperative bank, and had applied to the Reserve Bank of India for a license.