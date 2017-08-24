Samsung launched the waterproof and dust-proof Galaxy Note 8 in the United States on Thursday, Mint reported. The launch follows the controversy surrounding the device’s predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, which the company was forced to recall and stop manufacturing after several incidents of exploding batteries were reported in 2016.

In July, the electronics manufacturer had said it had started selling a refurbished version of its Galaxy Note7 smartphone. “None of us will ever forget what happened last year,” Samsung Mobile chief executive DJ Koh told the audience at the product’s New York launch, Bloomberg reported.

The firm has said that its latest device has overcome the shortcomings of the previous version. The company has collaborated with Underwriters Laboratories, a safety certification firm, to ensure the device’s reliability, Samsung said. The phone has been launched at a starting price of $1,000 (Rs 64,065), but its launch date in India is yet to be announced.

The Galaxy Note 8 can survive at a depth of up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes after being submerged in water. The global version of the phone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8895 octa-core processor, which is similar in quality to the one used in HTC U 11, OnePlus 5, Nokia 8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium phones. The processor has a 6 GB RAM.

The phone will have three storage variants - 64 GB (available only in the US), 28 GB and 256 GB. The phone can accept MicroSD cards of up to 256 GB, thus providing the user the ability to expand storage.

The Note 8 has a 6.3-inch wide infinity display. The edge-to-edge screen aims to improve the experience of playing videos. The Samsung Note 8 has two 12-megapixel cameras.