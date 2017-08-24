A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was arrested after a video clip purportedly showing him snatching money from a beggar in Ramban district surfaced, PTI reported on Thursday. Head constable Munawar Hussain had received severe backlash on social media after the clip went viral.

Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal said Hussain was arrested by policeman deployed in the area immediately after he was spotted allegedly snatching money from a woman. A First Information Report has been filed against Hussain as well.

Lal further said Hussain had been moved to the Ramban police line after he was transferred from Kishtwar district, because of his habit of “chronic drinking”. “His ATM cards and other such items were given to his wife to operate in view of his bad habits,” Lal added. Three more cases were registered against him in Kishtwar, the SSP said.