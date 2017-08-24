The Supreme Court on Thursday fined former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om Rs 10 lakh for a “motivated petition” against the Chief Justice of India’s practise of suggesting who succeeds them to the President of India. The apex court also imposed a similar penalty on another petitioner, Mukesh Jain, in the case.

The petitioners had claimed that the process of the incumbent CJI recommending his successor’s name to the President was against the spirit of the Indian Constitution. However, they did not make any allegations against CJI-designate Dipak Misra in their plea.

In response, the Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud said that an exemplary penalty was imposed on the petitioners to tell people to refrain from filing such pleas. The bench asked the petitioners to deposit the fine within a month from Thursday, and said that the amount should be sent to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

The matter will be listed again for hearing if the petitioners fail to pay the fine.