Ride-hailing apps Uber and Ola have tied up with the Airports Authority of India to set up kiosks at five aerodromes to provide cab facilities to passengers, PTI reported on Thursday. Currently, Uber and Ola do not have any kiosks at airports.

The facility will be available at Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar airports. “Bringing in leading cab service aggregators like Ola and Uber is a step in the direction of ensuring minimum hassle and better services to air travellers in India,” AAI Chairperson Guruprasad Mohapatra said in a statement.

Uber said the service will be operational in a couple of weeks and those who do not have the app will also be able to avail a ride. A dedicated pick-up zone will be set up outside the airport for the travellers, it added.

“I strongly believe that such services, when smartly integrated through public-private partnerships, can fill in the gaps of last-mile connectivity,” Uber quoted Minister of Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha as saying in a statement.