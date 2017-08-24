A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

RBI to issue new Rs 200 notes from tomorrow to ‘facilitate ease of transactions’: The bright yellow bills in the new Mahatma Gandhi series will have the motif of the Sanchi Stupa along with features for the visually impaired. Infosys shares rise after report claims board members offered to resign to make way for Nilekani: Co-chairperson Ravi Venkatesan, independent directors Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and DN Prahlad are believed to have met the former UIDAI chief at his home. Sensex, Nifty end flat ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi weekend, pharma shares show strong growth: The gains in pharmaceuticals and metal shares were offset by losses in banking and energy shares. Samsung launches waterproof Galaxy Note 8 in bid to regain reputation after battery fiasco: The phone has been launched in the United States at a starting price of $1,000 (Rs 64,065), but not yet in India. Despite massive NPAs, SBI chief says there is no reason banks won’t lend to units with potential: Arundhati Bhattacharya said that bad loans in the public sector would reduce after the problem is resolved in three or four of the biggest units. Ola, Uber will soon offer taxi services at kiosks in five airports: Those who do have the apps will also be allowed to avail rides at the kiosks. Vivo title sponsorship boosts IPL’s business value up by 26% from last year to $5.3 billion, says report: The brand values of the individual franchises have also reportedly risen by 34% on average this year compared with 2016.