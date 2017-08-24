The business wrap: New Rs 200 notes will be issued from tomorrow, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Infosys board members have reportedly offered to resign for Nandan Nikelani’s return, and the stock market ended with marginal gains.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- RBI to issue new Rs 200 notes from tomorrow to ‘facilitate ease of transactions’: The bright yellow bills in the new Mahatma Gandhi series will have the motif of the Sanchi Stupa along with features for the visually impaired.
- Infosys shares rise after report claims board members offered to resign to make way for Nilekani: Co-chairperson Ravi Venkatesan, independent directors Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and DN Prahlad are believed to have met the former UIDAI chief at his home.
- Sensex, Nifty end flat ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi weekend, pharma shares show strong growth: The gains in pharmaceuticals and metal shares were offset by losses in banking and energy shares.
- Samsung launches waterproof Galaxy Note 8 in bid to regain reputation after battery fiasco: The phone has been launched in the United States at a starting price of $1,000 (Rs 64,065), but not yet in India.
- Despite massive NPAs, SBI chief says there is no reason banks won’t lend to units with potential: Arundhati Bhattacharya said that bad loans in the public sector would reduce after the problem is resolved in three or four of the biggest units.
- Ola, Uber will soon offer taxi services at kiosks in five airports: Those who do have the apps will also be allowed to avail rides at the kiosks.
- Vivo title sponsorship boosts IPL’s business value up by 26% from last year to $5.3 billion, says report: The brand values of the individual franchises have also reportedly risen by 34% on average this year compared with 2016.