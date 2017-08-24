India’s oldest cinematographer Ramananda Sengupta died in Kolkata on Wednesday morning, IANS reported. He was 101.

Sengupta had worked behind the camera in over 70 films, including Shilpi, Nishithe, Bindur Chhele, Personal Assistant, Headmaster and Teen Bhubaner Pare. He worked with legends including French director Jean Renoir, Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen and Utpal Dutt, among others.

Born on May 8, 1916 in Dhaka, Sengupta completed his formal education at Santiniketan. He got his first break in the industry in 1938 when he joined the Film Corporation of India in Kolkata as an assistant cameraman. His first film as a full-time cinematographer was the 1946 movie Purbaraag. In 1948, he worked with Renoir in Le Fleuve, which was released in 1951. He worked with Ritwik Ghatak on his debut film Nagarik and with Mrinal Sen in Raat Bhore.

He was also one of the founding members of the Technicians’ Studio in South Kolkata’s Tollygunge.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banjerjee said his death was an irreparable loss for the world of cinema. “I pray that his soul rests in peace,” she said. “I extend my sympathies to his bereaved family.”