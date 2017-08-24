The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday made Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in charge of the Gujarat Assembly election preparations. While Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar will oversee the polls in Karnataka, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot will monitor the party’s activities in the run up to the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, reported ANI.

BJP National President Amit Shah said that Narendra Singh Tomar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jitendra Singh and PP Chaudhary will assist Jaitley in Gujarat, which is scheduled to go to polls later this year.

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal will help Javadekar in Karnataka where an election is likely to be held in 2018. Himachal Pradesh will also hold its Assembly election later this year.