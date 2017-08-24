The Haryana government on Thursday designated two stadiums as “special jails” fearing the situation may go out of control once the verdict in the rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is announced on Friday, reported News 18. Chaudhary Tau Devi Lal Stadium Complex in Panchkula district and the Dalbir Singh Indoor Stadium in Sirsa district have been re-designated.

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary, Jails Department, Ram Niwas issued a notification about the re-designation after over a lakh supporters of Ram Rahim gathered in Panchkula on Thursday.

The high courts of Punjab and Haryana also requested the Dera Sacha Sauda to ask their supporters to leave Panchkula and not gather in such numbers.