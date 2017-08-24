At least two people were injured in an explosion near the government’s headquarters in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Independence Day, the police said on Thursday, reported Reuters.

Ukraine’s State Security Service Spokesperson Olena Gitlyanska said the blast, which took place at around 2 pm, was most likely an act of hooliganism.

A local television channel showed a woman lying on the ground in a street near the government headquarters. Witnesses told the channel that the explosive device seemed to have been thrown from a passing car.