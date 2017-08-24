AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was granted a parole of 30 days on Thursday, reported ANI. The court granted him parole as his father is undergoing medical treatment.

Perarivalan, who is currently serving a life sentence in Vellore jail, has been granted parole for the first time since his arrest in June 1991.

More details are awaited.