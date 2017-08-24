Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict granted parole of 30 days
AG Perarivalan, who has been serving a life sentence in Vellore jail since June 1991, has been granted parole for the treatment of his father.
AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was granted a parole of 30 days on Thursday, reported ANI. The court granted him parole as his father is undergoing medical treatment.
Perarivalan, who is currently serving a life sentence in Vellore jail, has been granted parole for the first time since his arrest in June 1991.
More details are awaited.