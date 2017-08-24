A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court rules that privacy is a fundamental right: Opposition leaders welcomed the apex court’s verdict. Haryana government designates two stadiums ‘special jails’ ahead of Dera chief’s rape case ruling: The high courts of Punjab and Haryana also requested the Dera Sacha Sauda to ask their supporters to leave Panchkula.

China criticises road project in Ladakh, says Indian side is slapping its own face: The construction between Marsimik La and Hot Spring would not be conducive to peace and stability in the area, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

RBI to issue new Rs 200 notes from tomorrow to ‘facilitate ease of transactions’: The bright yellow bills in the new Mahatma Gandhi series will have the motif of the Sanchi Stupa along with features for the visually impaired. Infosys appoints Nandan Nilekani non-executive chairperson of its board, say reports: The firm’s shares rose after reports claimed that board members offered to resign to make way for him. RSS, VHP refuse to follow Mamata Banerjee’s instructions on Durga idol immersion in West Bengal: HTThe outfits said it was the government’s duty to ensure both communities were able to perform their rituals as per the religious guidelines. Qatar says it will restore diplomatic ties with Iran, ambassador to return to Tehran: Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also spoke to his Iranian counterpart to boost bilateral relations. AIADMK whip asks Tamil Nadu Speaker to disqualify 19 MLAs supporting Dinakaran: S Rajendran said they had gone against party guidelines when they met the Governor to ask that the chief minister prove his majority. CBI will investigate the alleged Rs 750-crore Srijan NGO scam: Additional Director General of Police SK Singhal said 14 FIRs have been lodged, and 18 accused have been arrested so far. Diana Edulji slams ‘very male chauvinist’ BCCI and former president N Srinivasan: The former India captain said that the board still refused to accept women’s cricket completely and acknowledge that the team has done well.