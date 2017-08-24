The big news: Opposition welcomes Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Haryana and Chandigarh take steps to avoid violence before Dera chief’s rape case ruling, and China criticised India’s Ladakh road project.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court rules that privacy is a fundamental right: Opposition leaders welcomed the apex court’s verdict.
- Haryana government designates two stadiums ‘special jails’ ahead of Dera chief’s rape case ruling: The high courts of Punjab and Haryana also requested the Dera Sacha Sauda to ask their supporters to leave Panchkula.
- China criticises road project in Ladakh, says Indian side is slapping its own face: The construction between Marsimik La and Hot Spring would not be conducive to peace and stability in the area, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.
- RBI to issue new Rs 200 notes from tomorrow to ‘facilitate ease of transactions’: The bright yellow bills in the new Mahatma Gandhi series will have the motif of the Sanchi Stupa along with features for the visually impaired.
- Infosys appoints Nandan Nilekani non-executive chairperson of its board, say reports: The firm’s shares rose after reports claimed that board members offered to resign to make way for him.
- RSS, VHP refuse to follow Mamata Banerjee’s instructions on Durga idol immersion in West Bengal: HTThe outfits said it was the government’s duty to ensure both communities were able to perform their rituals as per the religious guidelines.
- Qatar says it will restore diplomatic ties with Iran, ambassador to return to Tehran: Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also spoke to his Iranian counterpart to boost bilateral relations.
- AIADMK whip asks Tamil Nadu Speaker to disqualify 19 MLAs supporting Dinakaran: S Rajendran said they had gone against party guidelines when they met the Governor to ask that the chief minister prove his majority.
- CBI will investigate the alleged Rs 750-crore Srijan NGO scam: Additional Director General of Police SK Singhal said 14 FIRs have been lodged, and 18 accused have been arrested so far.
- Diana Edulji slams ‘very male chauvinist’ BCCI and former president N Srinivasan: The former India captain said that the board still refused to accept women’s cricket completely and acknowledge that the team has done well.