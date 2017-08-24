Software giant Infosys on Thursday appointed Nandan Nilekani chairman of its board. Nilekani will return to Infosys for a agreed period of time, with some predetermined goals, The Economic Times reported.

Nilekani replaces R Seshasayee as chairperson. The former Unique Identification Authority of India chairperson will return to the firm in a non-executive and non-independent capacity, Reuters reported.

These goals will include identifying the next CEO, and regaining investor and customer confidence in the company. Infosys Co-chairperson Ravi Venkatesan and independent directors Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and DN Prahlad had met Nilekani at his home on Monday.

The board has reportedly accepted the resignations of Seshasayee, Ravi Venkatesan, and former CEO Vishal Sikka.

On August 18, Vishal Sikka had resigned as the chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys. Sikka’s resignation followed months of disagreements with Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy over corporate governance at the company.

