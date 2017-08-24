Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said the Supreme Court’s verdict on right to privacy was not a setback to the Centre as the Narendra Modi-led government had been of the view that the “right to privacy should be a fundamental right”, reported IANS.

He also said that the attorney general’s earlier submissions against the right to privacy was just banter in the courtroom. When a scribe reminded him that in May 2017, the Attorney General had said that citizens did not have “absolute right over their bodies”, Prasad said, “Whenever cases are argued, there is lot of banter, a lot of exchanges. But ultimately the core of the argument is noted in the judgement of the respective sides, and conclusion is reached.”

He said the government welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement and added that the apex court had only “affirmed” the government’s position on this issue. “The government clearly saw the right of privacy as a fundamental right,” Prasad said while addressing the media. “The government welcomes the view of the Supreme Court, which is consistent with all the necessary safeguards that the government has been ensuring in its legislative proposals which had been approved by Parliament.”

When asked if it was a setback, Prasad said “Not the least”.

He also said the right to privacy was not an absolute right and was subject to reasonable restrictions.

