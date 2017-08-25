A look at the headlines right now:

Keep the peace, Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh tells followers ahead of verdict in rape case against him: Prohibitory orders are in place in Punjab and Haryana.

Law minister says attorney general’s comments against right to privacy were just courtroom banter: Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Supreme Court’s verdict that privacy is a fundamental right is not a setback for the government. RBI to issue new Rs 200 notes from tomorrow to ‘facilitate ease of transactions’: The bright yellow bills in the new Mahatma Gandhi series will have the motif of the Sanchi Stupa along with features for the visually impaired. Police shoot ‘disgruntled employee’ who killed former co-worker, took hostages in Charleston, USA: Mayor John Tecklenburg said the incident at the Virginia’s on King restaurant in South Carolina was not a hate crime. AIADMK whip asks Tamil Nadu Speaker to disqualify 19 MLAs supporting Dinakaran: S Rajendran said they had gone against party guidelines when they met the Governor to ask that the chief minister prove his majority. Infosys appoints Nandan Nilekani non-executive chairperson of its board, say reports: The firm’s shares rose after reports claimed that board members offered to resign to make way for him. China criticises road project in Ladakh, says Indian side is slapping its own face: The construction between Marsimik La and Hot Spring would not be conducive to peace and stability in the area, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case granted a month’s parole for the first time: AG Perarivalan has been serving a life sentence in Vellore Jail since June 1991. RSS, VHP refuse to follow Mamata Banerjee’s instructions on Durga idol immersion in West Bengal: The outfits said it was the government’s duty to ensure both communities were able to perform their rituals as per the religious guidelines. Qatar says it will restore diplomatic ties with Iran, ambassador to return to Tehran: Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also spoke to his Iranian counterpart to boost bilateral relations.