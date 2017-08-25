The big news: Panchkula in lockdown ahead of ruling in Dera chief rape case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The law minister downplayed the Centre’s earlier remarks on right to privacy as courtroom banter, and the RBI will issue Rs 200 notes today.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Keep the peace, Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh tells followers ahead of verdict in rape case against him: Prohibitory orders are in place in Punjab and Haryana.
- Law minister says attorney general’s comments against right to privacy were just courtroom banter: Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Supreme Court’s verdict that privacy is a fundamental right is not a setback for the government.
- RBI to issue new Rs 200 notes from tomorrow to ‘facilitate ease of transactions’: The bright yellow bills in the new Mahatma Gandhi series will have the motif of the Sanchi Stupa along with features for the visually impaired.
- Police shoot ‘disgruntled employee’ who killed former co-worker, took hostages in Charleston, USA: Mayor John Tecklenburg said the incident at the Virginia’s on King restaurant in South Carolina was not a hate crime.
- AIADMK whip asks Tamil Nadu Speaker to disqualify 19 MLAs supporting Dinakaran: S Rajendran said they had gone against party guidelines when they met the Governor to ask that the chief minister prove his majority.
- Infosys appoints Nandan Nilekani non-executive chairperson of its board, say reports: The firm’s shares rose after reports claimed that board members offered to resign to make way for him.
- China criticises road project in Ladakh, says Indian side is slapping its own face: The construction between Marsimik La and Hot Spring would not be conducive to peace and stability in the area, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.
- Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case granted a month’s parole for the first time: AG Perarivalan has been serving a life sentence in Vellore Jail since June 1991.
- RSS, VHP refuse to follow Mamata Banerjee’s instructions on Durga idol immersion in West Bengal: The outfits said it was the government’s duty to ensure both communities were able to perform their rituals as per the religious guidelines.
- Qatar says it will restore diplomatic ties with Iran, ambassador to return to Tehran: Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also spoke to his Iranian counterpart to boost bilateral relations.