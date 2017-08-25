Right-wing Mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro said anyone who shouts “Allahu Akbar” in the city will be shot, The Times reported on Thursday. The Italian city is much safer than Spain’s Barcelona, which was targeted in a terror attack on August 17, the controversial official said.

The Italian administration installed concrete barricades around famous tourist sites in the country following the August 17 attack in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas area, where an attacker mowed down 13 people with a van.

“In contrast with Barcelona, where they had not set up protection, we keep our guard up,” Brugnaro said. “If anyone runs into St Mark’s Square shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’, we will take him down. A year ago, I said after four steps, now after three. I will say it in Venetian – ghe sparemo [we will shoot him].”

Brugnaro also drew the attention of international media with his ban on books on homosexuality, The Independent reported.