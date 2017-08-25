Twelve students of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences were suspended on Thursday for three months for allegedly ragging freshers. Seven are from the Department of Optometry and Nuclear Medicine, and five others are fifth semester MBBS students.

They were suspended for two separate incidents of ragging. In the first case, an Aiims official told PTI that a student was injured after the ragging led to a scuffle. The matter came to light after a student reported it to the administration and the campus police. Although no case was registered, the Aiims administration set up an anti-ragging panel to investigate the incident.

The second incident took place in one of the hostels. A fresher reported it to the anti-ragging cell, according to The Times of India.

Although ragging is banned in most educational institutes, India has yet to bring in a national law that defines what constitutes ragging and the punishment it could entail. However, the Supreme Court had laid out a few guidelines, including asking college authorities to post guards at accommodations for new students and ban the entry of seniors and outsiders at the premises after a specified hour.