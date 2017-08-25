The Supreme Court on Friday will continue proceedings to determine the constitutional validity of the two-finger test that some women have to undergo, if they claim they have been raped. In May, the apex court had said that the controversial test violates a woman’s right to privacy.

The test is used to determine if the woman is habituated to sexual intercourse by checking if a woman’s vaginal opening is narrow or broad. Justices BS Chauhan and FM I Kalifulla had asked the government to introduce better medical procedures to verify sexual assault claims. Rape victims are entitled to “legal recourse that does not re-traumatise them or violate their physical or mental integrity and dignity,” the bench said.

The test’s results cannot prove the victim’s consent, the judges had observed.

In 2013, the Supreme Court had banned the two-finger test to ascertain rape. “Rape survivors are also entitled to medical procedures conducted in a manner that respects their right to consent,” the apex court had said.