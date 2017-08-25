Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani were sworn in as Rajya Sabha MPs on Friday. Vice President and Upper House Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu administered their oath of secrecy. Irani took her oath in Sanskrit.

Both Shah and Irani were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

This is Shah’s first term as a parliamentarian. He has served five terms as an MLA in the Gujarat Assembly.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley were present at the ceremony, among others.