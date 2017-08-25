The University of Mumbai has marked hundreds of final-year Bachelor of Arts students absent for exams they appeared for. Students of nearly all MU-affiliated colleges in the city were affected by what the varsity blamed on a “technical glitch, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

The results for psychology and literature were declared on August 23.

“When I checked my result online on Wednesday, I was told my result was withheld,” a student of St Andrew’s College, Bandra, told Hindustan Times. “But when I checked the result sheet in college on Thursday, I was shocked to find that I’ve been marked absent for two exams.”

The student claimed that 38 others from the batch faced the same problem.

Vinod Malale, the deputy registrar heading the Mumbai University’s help desk, told the newspaper that it “looks more like a technical glitch at the moment”. “Students just need to calm down for a few days,” he said, adding that the university will release all results by August 31.

The varsity has already missed several deadlines to declare the results. The Maharashtra government had ordered the university to release the results of completed evaluations instead of waiting to correct the answer scripts of all 18 lakh students who appeared for the exams. Evaluations were delayed this year because the varsity switched to an online system of correction without adequate preparations.