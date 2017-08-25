Infosys Chairperson Nandan Nilekani on Friday said that the software major will extend its search for a chief executive officer abroad, reported CNN-News18. “The search for a CEO at Infosys will be a global one,” he said in his first call with investors after being named chairperson on Thursday. “We will also look at the Infosys alumni for hiring. We will look at a pool of internal and external candidates for CEO.”

Vishal Sikka had resigned as the CEO and managing director of Infosys on August 18. UB Pravin Rao, the chief operating officer, was appointed the interim managing director and CEO of the tech major.

Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw will head the nominations committee that will select the Infosys chief, Nilekani said, adding that he had the full support of Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy, who was blamed for Sikka’s exit.

“I am an admirer of NR Narayana Murthy and will ensure that Infosys, Murthy and other founders have a healthy relationship,” Nilekani said, assuring investors that he will bring Infosys back on the path to growth. “I now have a fairly good idea of what to do to make Infosys stable...I want to put Infosys on super stable, high growth path...I don’t want any corporate governance lapses.”

Although reports had claimed that Nilekani’s return to Infosys will be for an agreed period of time with some predetermined goals, he said he will “be here as long as necessary, and will go when not necessary”, reported NDTV.

The former chief of the Unique Identification Authority of India replaced R Seshasayee as chairperson, returning to the firm in a non-executive and non-independent capacity. He was one of the founding members of Infosys and its CEO between 2002 and 2007.