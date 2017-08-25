Four coaches of a Mumbai local train got derailed along the Andheri-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Harbour Line route near Mahim Station on Friday morning. Three people were injured and administered first aid, The Times of India reported. No casualties were reported.

Besides Harbour Line services, the derailment affected traffic between Wadala and Andheri. The otherwise crowded train had relatively fewer people on board on Friday because of statewide Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Railway officials are monitoring the repair work at the derailment spot.

More pics of Mumbai local train derailment at Mahim this morning. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/uUvTVnP5UL — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 25, 2017

#Mumbai ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Traffic affected between Wadala-Andheri due to derailment — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

The incident follows two major derailments in the past one week in Uttar Pradesh.