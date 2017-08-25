Mumbai: Harbour Line train gets derailed near Mahim, affects traffic
Three people were injured, and Railway officials are monitoring the repair work.
Four coaches of a Mumbai local train got derailed along the Andheri-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Harbour Line route near Mahim Station on Friday morning. Three people were injured and administered first aid, The Times of India reported. No casualties were reported.
Besides Harbour Line services, the derailment affected traffic between Wadala and Andheri. The otherwise crowded train had relatively fewer people on board on Friday because of statewide Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Railway officials are monitoring the repair work at the derailment spot.
The incident follows two major derailments in the past one week in Uttar Pradesh.