The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday asked the Haryana government to file an FIR against any politician found instigating violence with provocative statements ahead of the verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The bench also asked the state to use force if needed.

A Central Bureau of Investigation court in Panchkula is expected to pronounce its judgement around 2.30 pm.

Security around the court complex in Panchkula has been tightened. Haryana Inspector General KK Rao said no unauthorised person will be allowed inside the court, reported the Hindustan Times.

Two cars from the Dera chief’s convoy will be allowed to pull into the court complex, reported NDTV. The attorney general told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there were incorrect reports claiming that the self-styled godman’s convoy has over 800 vehicles. “The convoy comprises five vehicles of the Dera chief and five to six of the state police,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

In 2002, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered a case to be registered against Singh after anonymous letters were circulated, claiming that the self-styled godman had raped at least two of his female followers.

Rajasthan: Internet services suspended for 48 hours & Section 144 imposed in Sri Ganganagar in the light of #RamRahimVerdict — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

Restrictions have been imposed in Haryana since Wednesday as lakhs of the Dera chief’s supporters have gathered at Panchkula in anticipation of the verdict. The region is under a lockdown, with over 400 paramilitary forces deployed in Chandigarh and Panchkula. The Army is on standby.

Helicopters are conducting security surveillance over Panchkula. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda urged Ram Rahim’s supporters to maintain peace. “I want to appeal to the people of Haryana to maintain peace,” he told ANI.

Want to appeal to people of Haryana to maintain peace: Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana CM #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/Qe7wK45quQ — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

Many Dera followers fainted as Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's convoy passed in Sirsa #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/sZPspHiEmk — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

Schools, colleges and government offices are closed. Mobile internet and data services were suspended in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on Thursday for 72 hours. On Friday, authorities suspended internet services for 48 hours and imposed prohibitory orders in certain parts of Rajasthan, as well.

Train and bus services have also been restricted. Around 89 trains in the Ambala division of the Northern Railway have been cancelled. Divisional Railway Manager (Ambala division) Dinesh Kumar said no train would operate from 5 am to 5 pm between Chandigarh and Ambala on Friday.