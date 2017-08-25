A look at the headlines right now:

Book politicians inciting violence and use force if needed, HC tells Haryana: Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh told his followers to avoid violence ahead of the verdict in a rape case against him. Search for a CEO at Infosys will be a global one, says Nandan Nilekani: The newly-appointed chairperson also assured investors that he has the support of company Co-Founder Narayana Murthy. Supreme Court will hear two-finger test case today to determine its constitutional validity: The Delhi High Court judge who decriminalised gay sex said the privacy ruling left little scope to defend Section 377. Nepal will not allow anti-India activities on its soil, says PM Deuba after inking 8 pacts with Modi: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar refuted queries about the two prime ministers discussing New Delhi’s Doklam standoff with China. Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong sentenced to five years in prison for bribery, embezzlement: A South Korean court found him guilty in the same corruption scandal that had led to former President Park Geun-Hye’s impeachment. Mumbai University marks hundreds of students absent for exams they wrote: The varsity blamed the error on a ‘technical glitch’ and said they will declare the results by August 31. At least 32 killed in militant attack in Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state: The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army claimed responsibility for what the military called a coordinated strike on 24 police posts. 12 Aiims students suspended for three months on charges of ragging: They were punished for two separate incidents. BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani sworn in as Rajya Sabha MPs: Vice President and Upper House Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu administered their oath of secrecy. Baby born to woman who was denied permission to abort dies in Mumbai: The mother had moved the Supreme Court in March after the foetus was diagnosed with a neurological disorder.