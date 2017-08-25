Militants attacked a Shiite mosque in Kabul on Friday. The number of those who died and were injured is not yet clear, though reports have said some guards are confirmed dead.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish confirmed the attack on Imam Zaman Mosque and said Police Special Unit were deployed at the spot.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack yet. The bombings took place soon before Friday prayers at the mosque.

More details are awaited.