The mudslide in Sierra Leone capital Freetown has killed over 500 people so far, while 810 are missing, AFP reported on Friday. “The toll has risen slightly above 500,” Vice-President Victor Bockarie Foh said at a ceremony to receive relief supplies sent by Japan. At least 156 of those dead are children.

Vandy Rogers, a senior official with Sierra Leone’s national emergency services, said around 6,000 people had been directly affected by the calamity. “Most families want the bodies of their loved ones to be evacuated and given a dignified burial,” government spokesperson Abdulai Bayratay said, adding that soldiers would therefore continue the search for missing persons.

Freetown was struck by a mudslide and severe floods on the night of August 13. On August 22, the authorities had warned Freetown residents and tourists against swimming in the flooded streets, after 60 bodies washed up.