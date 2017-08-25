At least 12 people were killed as violence erupted in Panchkula on Friday soon after self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape in a 15-year-old case. More than 70 others were injured and shifted to local hospitals, reported ANI.

Ram Rahim’s supporters also allegedly attacked the media. The OB vans of news channels and other vehicles were vandalised, reported NDTV. There were reports of clashes and vandalism from Sector 1 and 4 in Panchkula.

Lakhs of Singh’s followers had started to gather in Panchkula from Monday.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked people to maintain peace, reported the Hindustan Times.

5.48 pm: After buses and railway coaches are set on fire in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals for calm.

5.45: Punjab and Haryana High Court says all of Ram Rahim Singh’s properties will be seized in order to compensate for the damage caused by the mob. It has also asked the Haryana government for a report on the violence.

5.40 pm: CMO civil hospital confirms that 12 people are dead, PTI reports.

5.30 pm: Violence spreads to Delhi. A train has reportedly been set on fire in Anand Vihar while a few buses were torched in Mongolpuri.

Bus set ablaze near Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi pic.twitter.com/eiQ0Ep1eRS — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2017

Ghaziabad (UP): A bus set on fire by 2 persons in Loni, fire brigade & police on the spot #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/XmaTtPKXsv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2017

5.26 pm: Security has been tightened at railway stations in Delhi, ANI quoted Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma as saying.

5.20 pm: Army columns moved in Haryana’s Sirsa.

5.14 pm: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt peace.

5.12 pm: At least 70 people injured in the violent protests in Panchkula. All have been admitted in Sector 6 General Hospital.

Terrifying video of @IndiaToday's Ashutosh Mishra & Pradeep Gupta attacked in vehicle by Dera goons in Sirsa. #RamRahimVerdict pic.twitter.com/8VP1w2TEzy — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 25, 2017

5.03 pm: Six Army columns have been deployed in Panchkula.

5.01 pm: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he has briefed Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the situation. “We are keeping a close watch. We would not allow anyone to disturb peace in Punjab,” said Singh, according to ANI.

4.50 pm: Central Industrial Security Force personnel deployed within 1 km radius of Rohtak’s Sunariya Jail in Haryana.

4.43 pm: Curfew imposed in Punjab’s Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa, reported ANI.

4: 36pm: Curfew imposed in Patiala and Fazilka districts of Punjab. Two hotels set on fire in Panchkula.

4:34 pm: Sangrur sub-divsional office set on fire.

4:21 pm: Income tax office in Panchkula’s Sector 2, petrol pump in Sector 4 set on fire.

4:14 pm: Power house in Punjab’s Sangrur set on fire.

4:09 pm: Curfew imposed in Panchkula.

4:06 pm: Mob enters Sector 3 residential area in Panchkula.

4pm: Ram Rahim has been moved to jail in a helicopter.

3.45 pm: Railway stations in Punjab’s Malout and Balluana set on fire, confirmed Northern Railways.

3.30 pm: Police are using teargas shells on the mob.

Haryana cm pls reply-cops u placed 2 maintain law&order are fleeing. Becos for votes u allowed a show of strength by a convict @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/ZpwmmYj1oD — rahul shrivastava (@Rahulshrivstv) August 25, 2017

Haryana/central govt needs proof?how murderous crowds rule roads in Panchkula/Haryana sample this. See 1 frame-listen @IndiaToday @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/nVTr6gZ6nd — rahul shrivastava (@Rahulshrivstv) August 25, 2017

Here's Dera supporters attacking OB Vans while the force looks on. pic.twitter.com/n7ZNXi3Eo6 — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) August 25, 2017



Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had asked Ram Rahim’s followers to maintain peace. “Once the verdict comes, whatever situation arises, to deal with that, every possible arrangement has been made,” Khattar had said in a video message. “I appeal to people of Haryana, especially Dera premis to maintain peace and brotherhood,” he added.

Security forces in Haryana and Punjab have been bracing to face the backlash of the verdict from Ram Rahim’s supporters. On Thursday, Ram Rahim had urged his supporters to maintain peace. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the police to register FIRs against politicians who make provocative statements on the case to incite violence.

Prohibitory orders were put in place in Punjab and Haryana since Wednesday after lakhs of Singh’s supporters gathered at Panchkula before the verdict. Schools, colleges and shops are closed in both Chandigarh and Panchkula.