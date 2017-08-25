A look at the headlines in the sector:

Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong sentenced to five years in prison for bribery, embezzlement: A South Korean court found him guilty in the same corruption scandal that had led to former President Park Geun-Hye’s impeachment. Search for a CEO at Infosys will be a global one, says Nandan Nilekani: The newly-appointed chairperson also assured investors that he has the support of company Co-Founder Narayana Murthy. New Rs 200 notes unlikely to be available at ATMs before next week: The cassettes that hold the currency in the machines need to be reconfigured to be able to dispense the bills Adani Group’s coal mine project in Australia clears two legal hurdles: Indian customs authorities cleared the firm of embezzling around Rs 1,500 crore to offshore accounts by submitting inflated bills. Offer simple financial products to help households enter formal markets, says RBI panel: The committee also stressed the need to incorporate technology for transaction cost cuts. NCLAT asks McDonald’s, joint venture partner Vikram Bakshi to settle the row themselves: McDonald’s on Monday terminated franchisee agreement for the 169 outlets in north and east India. India denies fresh anti-dumping duties on Chinese products: Anti-dumping duty is already in force on 93 products from China.