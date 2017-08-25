The business wrap: Samsung heir sentenced to five years in prison, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Nandan Nilekani said the search for a new Infosys CEO would be global, and new Rs 200 notes may not be available at ATMs before next week.
A look at the headlines in the sector:
- Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong sentenced to five years in prison for bribery, embezzlement: A South Korean court found him guilty in the same corruption scandal that had led to former President Park Geun-Hye’s impeachment.
- Search for a CEO at Infosys will be a global one, says Nandan Nilekani: The newly-appointed chairperson also assured investors that he has the support of company Co-Founder Narayana Murthy.
- New Rs 200 notes unlikely to be available at ATMs before next week: The cassettes that hold the currency in the machines need to be reconfigured to be able to dispense the bills
- Adani Group’s coal mine project in Australia clears two legal hurdles: Indian customs authorities cleared the firm of embezzling around Rs 1,500 crore to offshore accounts by submitting inflated bills.
- Offer simple financial products to help households enter formal markets, says RBI panel: The committee also stressed the need to incorporate technology for transaction cost cuts.
- NCLAT asks McDonald’s, joint venture partner Vikram Bakshi to settle the row themselves: McDonald’s on Monday terminated franchisee agreement for the 169 outlets in north and east India.
- India denies fresh anti-dumping duties on Chinese products: Anti-dumping duty is already in force on 93 products from China.