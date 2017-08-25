Infosys chairperson Nandan Nilekani on Friday said that he would build a consensus and increase confidence in the company, reported NDTV. “The Board of Directors is focused on bringing complete stability to the company. It has also tasked its Committee of Directors to work with the [interim] chief executive officer and management to review and refresh the company’s strategy by October,” he said at a press conference.

Calling Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy a “transformational leader and a visionary”, Nilekani said he owed his professional success to Murthy, reported MoneyControl. “The Board believes it to be unfortunate that various differences of opinion have arisen between Murthy and the Board in the recent past.” He said the Board emphasised that it was not its intention to cause Murthy or anyone else “personal distress or anguish while stating its point of view”.

Nilekani also said he will look into the investigations surrounding the $200 million (Rs 1280 crore) acquisition of Israeli firm Panaya, reported PTI. The former Unique Identification Authority of India chief said he would decide on the “appropriate course of action” into the Panaya case after receiving reports about the investigation.

Nilekani claimed that he had the support of all the shareholders of the company. “I am not going to run the company based on comments on television and Twitter,” he said when asked about the comments of Infosys board members on former CEO Vishal Sikka’s resignation. He also claimed that he had received emails from candidates interested in taking up the new CEO’s position.

Nilekani also said that Infosys’ legal team would look into the class action lawsuits filed by four United States law firms against the company.