Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu was in a ruthless mood in the quarter-finals of the badminton world championships as she beat world No 6 Sun Yu of China in straight games. Sindhu, the world No 4, needed only 39 minutes to dispatch her Chinese opponent. Sindhu won 21-14, 21-9 to enter the semi-finals, which means she is now guaranteed a medal. The 22-year-old has already won two bronze medals previously in this tournament.

True to her unpredictable nature, Sindhu was a polar opposite of herself in the third round, when she was stretched to three games 13th seed Ngan Yi Cheung. Sindu needed 87 minutes to come through a 19-21, 23-21, 21-17 winner and there were doubts as to whether she would recover in time for the crucial quarter-final match.

However, Sindhu was in impeccable form on Friday, while her opponent looked quite nervous across the net. Sun actually led the pair’s head-to-head 4-3 prior to this match, having defeated the Indian in their last meeting in Dubai last December in straight games.

Much unlike her sluggish start to the previous match, Sindhu was up and away right from the beginning against Sun and did not let the Chinese get anywhere near her. She looked relaxed, composed and determined to get through, and used her height advantage to perfection.

Sindhu will take on another Chinese in the semi-finals, Chen Yufei, who dispatched former world No 1 Ratchanok Intanon in their quarter-final match. Sindhu and Chen have faced each other only twice before, winning a match apiece. While all semi-finalists are guaranteed a medal, Sindhu will look to “change the colour” of her medal this time around, as she had stated earlier.

India also has another medal hope in Saina Nehwal, who will play her quarter-final against Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour later in the day. Earlier, Srikanth Kidambi was beaten in the quarters by world No 1 Son Wan Ho, ending India’s challenge from the men’s singles draw.