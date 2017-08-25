The big news: 29 die in riots after Dera Sacha Sauda chief jailed for rape, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PV Sindhu made it to the badminton world championship semis, and Nandan Nilekani said he will work towards rebuilding confidence in Infosys.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Twenty-nine dead in violence after court convicts Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh in rape case: The president condemned the riots and appealed for calm, along with several other leaders like the home minister.
- PV Sindhu beats Sun Yu to enter semis of world championships and is now guaranteed a medal: The 22-year-old was ruthless in a 21-14, 21-9 win against the world No 6 in the quarter-finals.
- Will build confidence in Infosys, refresh company’s strategy by October, says Nandan Nilekani: The former UIDAI chief said he would take appropriate action on the Panaya acquisition after receiving reports about the investigation.
- Delhi High Court asks the Centre if it wants to shut down the National Green Tribunal: The court asked the government to file a status report in the matter within two weeks.
- Adani Group’s coal mine project in Australia clears two legal hurdles: Indian customs authorities cleared the firm of embezzling around Rs 1,500 crore to offshore accounts by submitting inflated bills.
- 14 dead after Islamic State militants attack Shiite mosque in Kabul: Special forces have been deployed at the area.
- Trai asks Idea Cellular to deposit Rs 2.97 crore for overcharging subscribers: The mobile network operator had said that since data call records were unavailable, the excess amount charged could not be refunded.
- TTV Dinakaran sacks one more minister from AIADMK party post: The former deputy general secretary of the party said that all new appointments were being made with the approval of VK Sasikala.
- Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong sentenced to five years in prison for bribery, embezzlement: A South Korean court found him guilty in the same corruption scandal that had led to former President Park Geun-Hye’s impeachment.
- Privacy verdict may affect the beef ban in Maharashtra, observes Supreme Court: Senior advocate Indira Jaising requested the bench to reconsider a 2005 order that imposes a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state.