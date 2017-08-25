A look at the headlines right now:

Twenty-nine dead in violence after court convicts Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh in rape case: The president condemned the riots and appealed for calm, along with several other leaders like the home minister. PV Sindhu beats Sun Yu to enter semis of world championships and is now guaranteed a medal: The 22-year-old was ruthless in a 21-14, 21-9 win against the world No 6 in the quarter-finals. Will build confidence in Infosys, refresh company’s strategy by October, says Nandan Nilekani: The former UIDAI chief said he would take appropriate action on the Panaya acquisition after receiving reports about the investigation. Delhi High Court asks the Centre if it wants to shut down the National Green Tribunal: The court asked the government to file a status report in the matter within two weeks. Adani Group’s coal mine project in Australia clears two legal hurdles: Indian customs authorities cleared the firm of embezzling around Rs 1,500 crore to offshore accounts by submitting inflated bills. 14 dead after Islamic State militants attack Shiite mosque in Kabul: Special forces have been deployed at the area. Trai asks Idea Cellular to deposit Rs 2.97 crore for overcharging subscribers: The mobile network operator had said that since data call records were unavailable, the excess amount charged could not be refunded. TTV Dinakaran sacks one more minister from AIADMK party post: The former deputy general secretary of the party said that all new appointments were being made with the approval of VK Sasikala. Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong sentenced to five years in prison for bribery, embezzlement: A South Korean court found him guilty in the same corruption scandal that had led to former President Park Geun-Hye’s impeachment. Privacy verdict may affect the beef ban in Maharashtra, observes Supreme Court: Senior advocate Indira Jaising requested the bench to reconsider a 2005 order that imposes a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state.