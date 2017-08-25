French President Emmanuel Macron has spent €26,000 (Rs 19.74 crore) on makeup since he assumed the top post in May, The Independent reported on Friday. France’s Le Point newspaper obtained two bills worth €10,000 (Rs 7.58 crore) and €16,000 (Rs 12.16 crore) on Thursday from Macron’s makeup artist, who is known as Natacha M.

Alexis Kohler, the Secretary General of Macron’s official residence in Paris’ Elysée Palace, is expected to pay the bills. A spokesperson for the Palace claimed that Natacha M had been called in “as a matter of urgency”.

The Palace insisted that future makeup bills would be significantly reduced. “The sum covers various services including press conferences and foreign trips where the person concerned has to travel with him,” an unidentified Palace official told journalists, according to The Guardian.