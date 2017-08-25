Ishrat Jahan, one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case, on Friday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking security for herself and her children following the Supreme Court verdict. The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the practice of instant triple talaq, calling it unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.

“Some of her neighbours, and even her in-laws are accusing her of going against the interests of the community,” Ishrat’s legal adviser Nazia Elahi Khan, said in Kolkata. Khan said that Ishrat’s neighbours and in-laws in Howrah have abused and threatened her after the Supreme Court banned of triple talaq.

“Copies of the letter [to Mamata Banerjee] have also been forwarded to the Howrah City Police Commissionerate and the local Golabari police station,” Ishrat Jahan said. “I’m being subjected to abuse ever since the judgement was passed. I’m being accused of being a bad person. Does someone become a bad person if she speaks for her rights?”

Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014, by uttering “talaq” thrice, after which she had involved herself in petitioning against the practice.