The Centre on Friday asked the Haryana government to provide adequate security to the Central Bureau of Investigation special court judge who convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 15-year-old rape case.

Home Ministry officials told PTI that they will analyse intelligence inputs to decide if Judge Jagdeep Singh needs security cover by a Central force. The special CBI court is likely to announce the quantum of sentence on Monday. Under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, he faces seven years to life imprisonment for the crime. According to reports, there is threat to Singh after he announced the verdict in the 2002 rape case on Friday afternoon.

Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of raping at least two of his female followers in 2002. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against him in 2007. Ever since Singh took charge as the CBI judge in April 2016, more than 100 hearings have been held in the case. Before that only 61 hearings were held since 2013, reported The Indian Express.

Following the verdict in the case, there was widespread violence in Haryana, Delhi and Punjab that left 30 people dead and more than 250 injured.