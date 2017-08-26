At least one policeman was killed and three security personnel were injured when suspected militants opened fire at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday morning, reported ANI. Other reports claimed that seven security personnel were injured.

The security forces fired back, an unidentified police official told PTI. The firing, which began at 4.30 am, is still under way.

Three suspected militants are believed to be holed up inside the police station. Additional forces have been rushed to the area, reported NDTV.

More details are awaited.

