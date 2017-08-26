The big news: States on high alert after violence by Dera followers, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: One policeman was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama, and the Chinese Navy conducted a live-fire drill in the Indian Ocean.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Thirty dead in violence after court convicts Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh in rape case: The Centre asked Haryana to ensure security of CBI judge who passed the verdict.
- One policeman killed as suspected militants attack police station in Pulwama: Three attackers are believed to be holed up in the area.
- Chinese Navy conducts rare live-fire drill in Indian Ocean: The exercise was to improve the fleet’s performance under real combat circumstance, said Chief of Staff of the fleet Chen Denan.
- Triple talaq petitioner writes to Mamata Banerjee, says she has received threats: Ishrat Jahan sought security for herself and said copies of the letter to the West Bengal chief minister had also been forwarded to the Howrah city police.
- Will build confidence in Infosys, refresh company’s strategy by October, says Nandan Nilekani: The former UIDAI chief said he would take appropriate action on the Panaya acquisition after receiving reports about the investigation.
- Privacy verdict may affect the beef ban in Maharashtra, observes Supreme Court: Senior advocate Indira Jaising requested the bench to reconsider a 2005 order that imposes a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state.
- Delhi High Court asks the Centre if it wants to shut down the National Green Tribunal: The court asked the government to file a status report in the matter within two weeks.
- PV Sindhu beats Sun Yu to enter semis of world championships and is now guaranteed a medal: The 22-year-old was ruthless in a 21-14, 21-9 win against the world No 6 in the quarter-finals.
- Trai asks Idea Cellular to deposit Rs 2.97 crore for overcharging subscribers: The mobile network operator had said that since data call records were unavailable, the excess amount charged could not be refunded.
- Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong sentenced to five years in prison for bribery, embezzlement: A South Korean court found him guilty in the same corruption scandal that had led to former President Park Geun-Hye’s impeachment.