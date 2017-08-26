A look at the headlines right now:

Thirty dead in violence after court convicts Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh in rape case: The Centre asked Haryana to ensure security of CBI judge who passed the verdict. One policeman killed as suspected militants attack police station in Pulwama: Three attackers are believed to be holed up in the area. Chinese Navy conducts rare live-fire drill in Indian Ocean: The exercise was to improve the fleet’s performance under real combat circumstance, said Chief of Staff of the fleet Chen Denan. Triple talaq petitioner writes to Mamata Banerjee, says she has received threats: Ishrat Jahan sought security for herself and said copies of the letter to the West Bengal chief minister had also been forwarded to the Howrah city police. Will build confidence in Infosys, refresh company’s strategy by October, says Nandan Nilekani: The former UIDAI chief said he would take appropriate action on the Panaya acquisition after receiving reports about the investigation. Privacy verdict may affect the beef ban in Maharashtra, observes Supreme Court: Senior advocate Indira Jaising requested the bench to reconsider a 2005 order that imposes a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state. Delhi High Court asks the Centre if it wants to shut down the National Green Tribunal: The court asked the government to file a status report in the matter within two weeks. PV Sindhu beats Sun Yu to enter semis of world championships and is now guaranteed a medal: The 22-year-old was ruthless in a 21-14, 21-9 win against the world No 6 in the quarter-finals. Trai asks Idea Cellular to deposit Rs 2.97 crore for overcharging subscribers: The mobile network operator had said that since data call records were unavailable, the excess amount charged could not be refunded. Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong sentenced to five years in prison for bribery, embezzlement: A South Korean court found him guilty in the same corruption scandal that had led to former President Park Geun-Hye’s impeachment.