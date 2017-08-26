A Category 4 storm, Hurricane Harvey, made a landfall in Texas in the United States late on Friday with wind speed of up to 130 mph, BBC reported. US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an official disaster proclamation to free up federal aid before the storm made landfall.

Harvey is the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the US since Hurricane Charley in 2004, according to CNN. Harvey is believed to be the worst storm to hit Texas in 12 years.

Several trees were uprooted in Corpus Christi, and power outages were also reported. According to the US National Hurricane Center, Harvey was “rapidly intensifying”, The Telegraph reported. Up to a 40 inches of rain is expected in the coastal areas.

Evacuations were ordered on the Texas Gulf Coast, and Governor Greg Abbott warned the residents of record flooding in the region. “Put your life first and your property second,” Abbott said.