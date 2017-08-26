The Enforcement Directorate arrested meat exporter Moin Qureshi on Friday night in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, reported ANI. He will be produced before Delhi’s Patiala House court on Saturday.

Officials told PTI that he was not cooperating in the investigation. Qureshi is being probed for allegedly transferring funds through hawala operators to Dubai, London and Europe.

The meat exporter is also under the Income Tax department and CBI scanner for alleged tax evasion, money laundering and corruption. The I-T department first carried out searches against Qureshi and his firm AMA Group in February 2014, after which a case was filed against him. The I-T department had found that Qureshi had 11 bank lockers in the names of his employees and associates. A probe had led the I-T department to a few foreign assets belonging to him and his family.

Qureshi had left the country on October 15, 2016, despite the Enforcement Directorate issuing a Look Out notice against him. He returned in November to depose in the case. In February this year, the CBI had registered a case against Qureshi and others based on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate. Former CBI Director AP Singh and two others were also named in the FIR.