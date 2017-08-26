White House adviser Sebastian Gorka has been ousted from the Donald Trump administration, Reuters reported on Friday. His exit comes a week after senior strategist Steve Bannon resigned on August 18.

Gorka was closely associated with the nationalist faction led by Bannon. “Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House,” an unidentified official told Reuters in a statement.

Gorka is believed to have disagreed with President Trump’s decision to remodel the United States policy in Afghanistan. The president’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, had express his disinterest in letting Gorka continue in the White House, according to a report in The New York Times.