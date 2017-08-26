The Army, the Rapid Action Force and the police entered the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana’s Sirsa district on Saturday, a day after Ram Rahim Singh, the head of the religious organisation, was convicted on Friday for raping a devotee. Meanwhile, the toll in the violence that followed the verdict reached 31, reported ANI.

Over one lakh people have gathered at the headquarters to protest the verdict, and the district authorities have been appealing to them to leave the premises.

The district administration and the police on Saturday also sealed two ashrams of Dera Sacha Sauda in Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The Army on Saturday also entered another ashram of the organisation located near the Sirsa headquarters, News18 reported.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting is underway at the residence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and the intelligence bureau chief are repotedly present there.