Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an immediate relief of Rs 500 crore for flood-hit Bihar where the toll has risen to 418, ANI reported. He also assured the state government of relief measures, and said that a central team will be sent to assess the extent of damage in the worst-hit regions.

The prime minister reached Purnia on Saturday morning, and chaired a review meeting with senior officials, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. He also undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Bihar. This was Modi’s first visit to Bihar after the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party got into an alliance last month to form the government.

More than 1.67 crore people have been affected in the deluge across 19 districts. Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Samastipur districts have been the worst affected ones.

Rescue and relief operations are still on, with water receding in some places. The number of relief camps has also dropped to 368 from 624, according to the state disaster management department.

#BiharFloods: After aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bihar, PM has declared an immediate relief of Rs. 500 crore. — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

PM Narendra Modi undertakes aerial survey of flood affected areas in Bihar, along with CM Nitish Kumar & Dy CM Sushil Modi. #BiharFloods pic.twitter.com/qZRel3In2X — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017