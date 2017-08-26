A look at the headlines right now:

Army, RAF enter Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa: Over 400 trains were cancelled a day after Ram Rahim’s supporters went on a rampage. Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas: Several trees were uprooted in Corpus Christi, and power outages were also reported. Two CRPF jawans, policeman killed in a militant attack in Pulwama: The Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack. Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore for Bihar floods: More than 1.67 crore people have been affected in the deluge across 19 districts. Chinese Navy conducts rare live-fire drill in Indian Ocean: The exercise was to improve the fleet’s performance under real combat circumstance, said Chief of Staff of the fleet Chen Denan. Enforcement Directorate arrests meat exporter Moin Qureshi for alleged money laundering: He will be produced before Delhi’s Patiala House court today. Donald Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka out of White House, say reports: He is believed to have disagreed with the president’s decision to remodel the United States policy in Afghanistan. NCLAT asks McDonald’s India, CRPL to keep running 169 outlets till settlement talks are underway: The tribunal asked the fast food chain and its estranged franchisee to settle the case among themselves. CBI files FIR against NGO in alleged multi-crore Bihar Srijan scam: Initial reports had said the money meant to acquire land under the Mukhya Mantri Nagar Vikas Yojna was transferred to Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited. North Korea test-fires three ballistic missiles amid tensions with the United States: The US Pacific Command said it did not pose any threat to its territories.