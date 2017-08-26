The big news: Army at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Haryana, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Texas is on high alert after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, and 3 security personnel and a militant were killed in an encounter in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Army, RAF enter Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa: Over 400 trains were cancelled a day after Ram Rahim’s supporters went on a rampage.
- Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas: Several trees were uprooted in Corpus Christi, and power outages were also reported.
- Two CRPF jawans, policeman killed in a militant attack in Pulwama: The Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore for Bihar floods: More than 1.67 crore people have been affected in the deluge across 19 districts.
- Chinese Navy conducts rare live-fire drill in Indian Ocean: The exercise was to improve the fleet’s performance under real combat circumstance, said Chief of Staff of the fleet Chen Denan.
- Enforcement Directorate arrests meat exporter Moin Qureshi for alleged money laundering: He will be produced before Delhi’s Patiala House court today.
- Donald Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka out of White House, say reports: He is believed to have disagreed with the president’s decision to remodel the United States policy in Afghanistan.
- NCLAT asks McDonald’s India, CRPL to keep running 169 outlets till settlement talks are underway: The tribunal asked the fast food chain and its estranged franchisee to settle the case among themselves.
- CBI files FIR against NGO in alleged multi-crore Bihar Srijan scam: Initial reports had said the money meant to acquire land under the Mukhya Mantri Nagar Vikas Yojna was transferred to Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited.
- North Korea test-fires three ballistic missiles amid tensions with the United States: The US Pacific Command said it did not pose any threat to its territories.