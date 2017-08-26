The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday criticised the Manohar Lal Khattar government for inaction over the number of casualties that took place after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh was convicted on Friday for raping a devotee. The court held the Haryana chief minister directly responsible for the chaos and accused him of protecting Dera Sacha Sauda.

“You let a city like Panchkula burn for political gains,” the court said on Saturday, according to NDTV. It further questioned the government why it couldn’t stop more than 1.5 lakh followers of Ram Rahim from gathering at Panchkula.

“Administrative decisions were paralysed because of political decisions,” the High Court told state Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan, according to The Indian Express. “The chief minister is the home minister. Why have you allowed people to assemble for seven days?”

The High Court asked the government to submit a detailed plan on seizing the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa and its other branches. It said the sect’s property should be seized to pay for the damage the followers have caused in the state, NDTV reported.

Haryana BJP incharge Anil Jain said 36 ashrams of Dera Sacha Sauda across the state have been sealed, while the headquarters in Sirsa was vacated, ANI reported.

No VIP treatment for Ram Rahim Singh: Haryana government

Haryana Chief secretary Depinder Singh clarified that Ram Rahim Singh was not being provided special treatment. “He was taken in a helicopter [to the jail] purely on security considerations,” Singh said. “The helicopter was arranged by the Haryana government, they had paid for it. The moment Ram Rahim Singh was arrested, his Z-plus security stood automatically withdrawn.”

Rajnath Singh meets top security officers

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held at the residence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and was attended by Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and the intelligence bureau chief. “In the ongoing situation we can’t blame anyone, the directorate general has assured us that the matter is under control,” Mehrishi told the reporters after the meeting, according to India Today.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah held a meeting with Jain at party headquarters in Delhi to discuss the law and order situation in Haryana, ANI reported.