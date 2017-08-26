Central Bureau of Investigation judge will be flown to Rohtak to sentence Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh in the rape case against him, ANI reported on Saturday. Jagdeep Singh, who delivered the verdict in the rape case will be flown to Rohtak where Singh was transported via helicopter. Singh was convicted on Friday for raping a devotee.

A room in the district jail in Sunaria to will serve as a court room, a statement by the High Court of Haryana and Punjab said.

The Haryana Police on Saturday said Ram Rahim Singh will not be brought back to Panchkula on Monday for the hearing of his sentencing, IANS reported. “The sentencing will either be done through video conferencing or, if required, the court will be held at Rohtak prison,” Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu had said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy Advocate General Gurdas Singh Salwara was suspended after a video purportedly showed him carrying the Dera chief’s luggage, News18 reported.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer said Section 144 will continue to be imposed in the capital, but added that it would not affect daily life.

Dera supporters vacate headquarters

Supporters of the self-styled godman vacated his organisation’s headquarters in Sirsa after the Army installed barricades around the structure and ordered them to come out, ANI reported. The Army said it will not immediately enter the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. “We are focusing on the maintenance of law and order presently,’ General Officer Commanding, 33 Armoured Division, Rajpal Punia said in a press briefing.

Violence investigation

Twenty-four FIRs have been filed against those accused of violence following the announcement of the verdict on Friday, Haryana Director General of Police BS Sandhu said. 512 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.

“It was an extraordinary situation and extraordinary efforts were made to tackle it,” BS Sandhu said. “Within two hours, the situation was brought under control. Not a single resident of Panchkula was hurt.” At least 269 people have been injured in the violence.

Haryana: People vacate Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Sirsa's Bajenka village on the orders of Police&Army and also being inspected pic.twitter.com/3HpWroyNG8 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

Attack on media condemnable, miscreants who entered peaceful gathering caused violence: Vipssana Insan, Chairperson, Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa pic.twitter.com/BuRSSYFK2F — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017