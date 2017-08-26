Hundreds of Facebook and Instagram users on Saturday said that the social networking apps have crashed. Facebook confirmed to Scroll.in that it had crashed and that they were investigating the problem.

Some users have been unable to upload pictures on Instagram, while others got error messages while trying to use the app.

Users immediately took to Twitter to express their frustration. The hashtag #instagramdown started trending on Twitter soon after the app crashed.

Checking that everyone else's Instagram isn't working pic.twitter.com/qklVlZb9KH — Pietro Luti (@PietroLuti) August 26, 2017

That moment when Instagram and Facebook are down so you come to Twitter to confirm you're not going crazy 🙄 — ⓈⓊⓇⒺⓈⒽ (@_SureshJay_) August 26, 2017