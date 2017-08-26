A look at the headlines right now:

CBI judge will travel to Rohtak for Dera chief’s rape case sentencing: The High Court criticised the Haryana government over Friday’s violence. Five security personnel killed in Jaish-e-Muhammad attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Two militants were also killed. Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar stopped at Bangladesh border, stranded at Naf river: At least 71 people have died in the attacks that began in Rakhine state on Friday. Fifteen AIADMK leaders join Bharatiya Janata Party, says report: My supporters cannot be bought with money, ousted AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran. North Korea test-fires three ballistic missiles amid tensions with the United States: The US Pacific Command said it did not pose any threat to its territories. Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 crore for Bihar flood relief work: More than 1.67 crore people have been affected in the deluge across 19 districts. Supreme Court orders Chandigarh to set up Rs 10-lakh fund for 10-year-old who gave birth to a baby: The bench also observed that minors who get pregnant as a result of rape should not have to approach courts for permission to abort. Hundreds of users say that Instagram and Facebook are down: Some users have been unable to upload pictures on the picture sharing app, while others got error messages while trying to use it. Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas: Several trees were uprooted in Corpus Christi, and power outages were also reported. NCLAT asks McDonald’s India, CRPL to keep running 169 outlets till settlement talks are underway: The tribunal asked the fast food chain and its estranged franchisee to settle the case among themselves.