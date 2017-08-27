The Haryana government on Saturday suspended Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Kumar for the violence that erupted following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case on Friday.

The government said a defective order by Kumar allowed the crowd to build up in Panchkula. “There was a lapse and that [is] why we have suspended DCP Panchkula,” Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ram Niwas told PTI. Niwas said that a prohibitory order issued by Kumar only barred weapons, and not gatherings of five or more people.

Meanwhile, seven Haryana policemen were arrested for not allowing the Panchkula Police to take Ram Rahim Singh into custody after he was convicted, reported The Times of India. The were a part of his Z plus security team and also his followers. They have been remanded to police custody for seven days.

The Haryana government had earlier said on Saturday that Singh’s Z plus security was withdrawn as soon as he was arrested.

At least 30 people died in the violence in Panchkula and six succumbed to their injuries in Sirsa. Twenty-four FIRs have been filed against those accused of violence following the announcement of the verdict on Friday. More than 500 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.